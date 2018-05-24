Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A day after being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team, Sixers’ star center Joel Embiid made another special squad on Thursday.

Embiid can add All-NBA Second Team to his list of accolades.

This past regular season, the Cameroon native averaged 22.9 points and 11 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, he put up 21.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest.

Embiid is also a finalist for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.