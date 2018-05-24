Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 70 young people with special needs took part in an unforgettable night in Philadelphia.

The “From Blue Heroes To True Heroes Prom” was held at the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters.

It was organized by Officer Roz Talley whose daughter was one of the attendees.

They were treated to dinner, dancing, special guest appearances and party favors.

Every attendee was also crowned a king or queen.