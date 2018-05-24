Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A decomposed body was found in Pennypack Park on Wednesday evening.

Philadelphia police say they were initially called to Blakiston Street and Frankford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. over a possible dead body inside the park.

Using a cadaver dog, police say a badly decomposed body was found inside the park off of the Welsh Road and Roland Avenue entrance shortly after 9 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause of death.

The Philadelphia Homicide Unit is investigating.