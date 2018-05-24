PARKLAND, FL (CBS Local) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor turned student activist David Hogg is calling for a “die-in” at Publix Super Markets on May 25 to protest the chains political donations to a pro-gun Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Hogg called Publix an “#NRASellOut” in a May 23 tweet.
The Parkland survivor wants all of his 800,000 Twitter followers to “die-in” at Publix stores, which means lie on the ground inside the supermarkets for 12 minutes at 4 p.m. Friday.
Hogg is critical of the Florida-based chain due to its donations to Adam Putnam. The supermarket has reportedly donated $670,000 in the past three years. The former U.S. representative recently described himself as a proud National Rifle Association supporter and he has a top rating from the group.
Additionally, Hogg wants people to boycott the popular supermarket until the company publicly pulls their endorsement of Putnam.
Publix released a statement promoting the company’s neutral political stance.
“We support bi-partisan, business-friendly candidates, regardless of political affiliation and we remain neutral on issues outside of our core business,” the statement read.
It is not known whether protesters will be forced to leave, or be arrested, if they lie down inside Publix stores.
A May 22 release added, “We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida. As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community.”
