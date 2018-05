Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your next bowl of Froot Loops may look a little different.

Kellogg’s is adding a new wild berry flavor to its popular cereal.

The new flavor will come in the form of a purple star.

The berry-flavored piece will be added to the traditional Froot Loops.

The colorful cereal will now include red, blue and green rings, along with the new purple star.

Kellogg’s says the new flavor is their first in 10 years.