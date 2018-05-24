Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON (CBS) — Police in New Castle County are investigating a double homicide in Wilmington.

New Castle County police say they discovered the bodies of two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the intersection Kiamensi Road and Rothwell Drive in the area of the Glen Burnie Estates.

The two victims were later pronounced dead by New Castle County Paramedics.

The New Castle County Police Homicide Squad is investigating.

No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 302-395-8110 or 302-573-2800.