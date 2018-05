MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 is causing a huge traffic mess Thursday morning.

Officials say at least five vehicles crashed on the eastbound lanes of Route 422, near Trooper Road, in Montgomery County.

Closer view of the accident on RT-422 EB near Trooper. ALL LANES are closed. Use an alternate route (RT-23 is one option) @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/D7UUXi0CGi — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 24, 2018

Injuries have been reported. No word on the extent of injuries.

80+ MIN DELAYS already on RT-422 EB due to the accident near Trooper. Avoid 422 right now @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kxRUdxRfu8 — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 24, 2018

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.