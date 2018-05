Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in stable condition after he was shot during a robbery attempt in Germantown.

It happened around midnight Thursday along the 5000 block of Knox Street. Police say the 43-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

The man made it to his girlfriend’s house and was rushed to the hospital.

So far, no arrests.