Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Avondale following a police chase on Wednesday night.

It happened on May 23 around 11:30 p.m. when Pennsylvania State troopers responded to a call for an erratic driver in the area of Route 1 and Route 796 in Chester County.

Authorities say a police chase ensued after troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a Saturn who was allegedly weaving and operating the vehicle with an expired registration.

Troopers were able to box in the driver in the area of Old Baltimore Pike but the driver attempted to flee.

“Once the troopers were on foot and while there was still contact between the vehicles, the driver attempted to flee by placing the Saturn in reverse. Three troopers then discharged their service weapons,” authorities said in a news release.

The driver, identified as Brian Touchton, later surrendered to police. He was not struck during the gunfire.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating if the officer-involved shooting was justified.