PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for Memorial Day, a valuable history lesson for some youngsters in Burlington County.

Eyewitness News at Mary E. Roberts Elementary School in Moorestown where first graders in Ms. Potts’ class got to chat with Irv Horwitz, a 98-year-old World War 2 veteran on Thursday.

His great grand niece, Sari, who is 7 years old and a member of Ms. Potts class, invited him to speak after the call went out for military and veterans to come in and talk with the students.

Horwitz joined the Army Air Corps and he went on to serve in the 345th Bomb Group during the war.

He later met President Harry S. Truman, who honored him for his service.