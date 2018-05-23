PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices are on the rise as we get closer to the unofficial start of summer.

Despite that, experts say this holiday weekend is expected to be busier than in years past.

“Brace yourself. It’s going to be a congested travel day [Thursday] night and Friday night I’m sure,” said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

Travel experts are predicting the worst on the roads leading into Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA says more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend.

Locally, roughly 480,000 Philadelphia area residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more. Most of them will be drivers.

The amount of air travel also climbs. Nearly 33,000 Philly travelers plan to fly. That’s a 6.2 percent increase from last year.

Gas Prices Are Highest In 4 Years Heading Into Memorial Day Weekend

Back on the roads, gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years but that won’t keep drivers off the road.

“The highest gas prices since 2014 won’t keep travelers home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing. “A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway.”

So Tidwell’s got you covered. She says the main thing to remember is that you always want to have an emergency kit.

“In the winter months, we tell you to keep heavy things like rock salt and kitty litter. Take those out and replace it with jumper cables, a flashlight, good batteries, washer fluid. For the summer months, bug spray, sunscreen—you’ll never know if you’ll get stuck on the side of the road for a long period of time.