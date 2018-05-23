Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Atlantic City’s Borgata says they will take sports bets on the first day state regulators allow it.

The Borgata plans to rename its facility for betting on horse racing as The Race & Sports Book. It also is finalizing plans for a new sports betting facility at the casino.

“Utilizing MGM’s decades of experience operating sports books in Nevada, Borgata is working with New Jersey legislators and regulators to advance the state’s objective of a successful, well-regulated sports wagering marketplace,” said Marcus Glover, President & Chief Operating Officer, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “As soon as regulatory approvals are in place, we will begin taking sports wagers. Borgata is uniquely prepared to begin operations as the only Atlantic City casino with an existing race book. On the first day of sports wagering The Racebook will be renamed The Race & Sports Book. We are currently in the final design stages of a new venue that will offer an exciting environment for sports fans in the future.”

In the beginning of May, the Supreme Court paved the way for states to allow sports gambling.

