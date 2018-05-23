Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are racking up the awards now that their season is over, as Robert Covington and Joel Embiid have earned their way on to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

Covington earned his first-ever NBA All-Defensive First Team spot after showing up and showing out during the regular season, which saw the Sixers win 52 games.

Embiid was named to the All-Defensive Second Team. In addition, Embiid is one of three finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Both Embiid and Covington signed new deals with the Sixers in 2017, ensuring they will be defending their team for the long haul, barring any unforeseen trades or injuries.

Former Sixer Jrue Holiday also made it to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team. Holiday, who led the Pelicans to a playoff berth and series win against the Portland Trailblazers, was drafted by the Sixers in 2009. He played four seasons for the team.