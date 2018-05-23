PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time last year, the Phillies were 15-28, in the throes of a 5-game losing streak and 11.5 games out of first place. This time last year, they were on their way to a 6-22 and about to kiss goodbye their season.

That was last year.

This year, they’re 27-19 and playing meaningful games in May. This year, the Phillies’ starting rotation has allowed one earned run or none in 11 of their last 15 starts (since 5/5). During that stretch, they are averaging 10.1 SO/9.0 IP (98 SO, 87.1 IP). In May, Phillies’ starting pitching has posted a 2.13 ERA (24 ER over 101.2 IP), with 110 strikeouts and a .210 opposing batting average in 18 games in May, where the Phils are 11-7. Phils’ starters have allowed one run or less in 13 of those 18 games and five hits or fewer in 15.

The shutout on Monday was the Phils fifth this season—something the starting rotation did not do until Sept. 14 in 2017.

Something else the Phils didn’t do until late last year, win 27 games. That didn’t happen until July 2, 2017—when they were 27-53.

“This is not a surprise, not at all,” Phillies’ outfielder Aaron Altherr said. “Look around this [locker] room, there’s talent here, a lot of talent. We’ve gotten great pitching, timely hitting, guys are coming through in big moments. And I would say there is a confidence now that we can win.”

Part of that confidence is derived from new manager Gabe Kapler, the other from a young nucleus that doesn’t know what it’s like to lose—nor accepts it.

Adding veteran Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta has been a big plus.

“Those are guys who have won, and know how to win, how to prepare and are great team guys,” Altherr said. “Arrieta is a World Series and Cy Young winner. Santana has been to the playoffs. They know how to rise to occasions and what it takes to be consistent throughout a whole Major League season.

“They’re two guys the younger guys here can learn from, and have learned from. The talent is good enough in her to sustain this [success].”