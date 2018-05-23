Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A principal says a Philadelphia teacher has been suspended indefinitely after bringing an unloaded gun to school.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Russell Byers Charter School on 19th and Arch Streets in Center City.

School staff say police escorted the teacher out of the building once his gun was discovered.

No arrests have been made so far.

The administration says it is grateful that no students were hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the incident.