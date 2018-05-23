MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBS) – More information has been released about the driver of a school bus that crashed last week, killing a fifth grader and a teacher in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

Authorities say the driver’s license has been suspended 14 times since 1975.

The latest suspension for Huddy Muldrow, 77, just ended in January.

He has also received eight speeding tickets.

The deadly accident happened last Thursday morning when the bus collided with a dump truck. The crash left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, its undercarriage and front end sheared off and its steering wheel exposed. Some of the victims crawled out of the emergency exit in the back and an escape hatch on the roof.

More than 40 people were taken to hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing.