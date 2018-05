PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person has been arrested after Philadelphia police chase a car believed to be stolen with children inside.

It happened in the 1000 block of Van Kirk Street in the Lawncrest section of the city.

Police tell CBS3 two children were inside a car when it was stolen by the suspect.

The children were later dropped off somewhere in the 4700 block of Darrah Street.

The children were not harmed.

