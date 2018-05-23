Filed Under:Local TV, William Bethel, Zahmire White

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a teenager that took place on Easter Sunday on South Street.

Philadelphia police say they arrested 18-year-old Zahmir White in West Philadelphia for the shooting death of 16-year-old William Bethel. William was shot in the pelvis on the 800 block of South Street on April 1 and died days later.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of teens.

William was a sophomore at the Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School.

“He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and gentle smile. Bill was a scholar-athlete, participating in boxing, football, and basketball as well as achieving honor roll,” the school said in a statement.

White has been charged with murder and other related charges.

