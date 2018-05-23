BREAKING: Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Uber Driver
Filed Under:Lenny Dykstra, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LINDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested in New Jersey early Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening an Uber driver.

FDA Warns Teething Medicines Unsafe, Urges Manufacturers To Stop Selling Them

Linden police say the 47-year-old Uber driver pulled up outside police headquarters, beeping his horn repeatedly around 3:30 a.m.

dykstra mugshot Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Uber Driver

The driver told police that after he picked Dykstra up, the former All-Star tried to change his destination, but he refused to take him where he wanted to go.

The driver claims Dykstra then put a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him.

Police say they did not find a weapon, but they did recover cocaine, MDMA and marijuana from Dykstra.

Authorities: Priest Catches Couple Having Sex At Church

He has been charged with making terroristic threats and various drug offenses. Dykstra was released on a summons, pending an appearance in Superior Court in June.

Dykstra helped lead the Phillies to the National League pennant in 1993 as he finished second in MVP voting that year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch