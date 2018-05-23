Filed Under:Facebook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as we celebrate summer in the communities you live and play in this season with our fun Facebook Filter!

CBS Philly created a Facebook camera effect for you to use before you hit the beach! Here’s how to find and use it:

  • Log into your Facebook Page on your smartphone.
  • Swipe right to open your Facebook camera (make sure the lens is facing you!)
  • Click on the magic wand icon to the left of the camera button.
  • Swipe right to find our #CBS3SummerFest filter with a visor and shades!
  • Pose and click!

image uploaded from ios How To Use The CBS SummerFest Facebook Filter

Don’t forget to tag CBS Philly in your selfie by adding the “@” sign to your text on Facebook.

