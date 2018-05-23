Caught On Camera Cat Clings To Van Going 60 MPH

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OMAHA, Neb. (CBS) – You know what they say, “curiosity killed the cat.” But one family’s curiosity may have actually saved a cat.

Ronda Rankin and her family were driving next to a van on a Nebraska highway on Friday when they spotted a cat clinging to the van’s roof.

“My daughter says there’s a cat on that van, and I was like oh no, that’s a raccoon,” said Rankin. “My husband’s pulling up closer and I’m like, oh my god, no, that’s a cat.”

They shot video of the cat on top of a van going 60 miles per hour.

They pulled up next to the van to get someone’s attention.

“I said, ‘there’s a cat on your roof,’ and I keep saying, ‘a cat on your roof.’ Then she looks at me and she’s like, ‘oh my God.’ She looks startled, and so immediately they slow down,” said Rankin.

The family who spotted the cat says the van pulled over, but they’re not sure what happened next.

Humane Society officials are now trying to figure out what happened to the cat and if it’s someone’s pet.