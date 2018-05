Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a man accused of stealing a forklift from a construction site.

It happened on River Road in Solebury Township, Bucks County May 17.

Police say these surveillance photos show the suspect operating it.

The forklift was later found abandoned near River Road and Lurgan Road in Upper Makefield Township.