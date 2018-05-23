BREAKING: Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Uber Driver
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized following an accident involving a box truck that has left only one lane open on the Atlantic City Expressway in both directions near Winslow Township on Wednesday.

ac expressway accident 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Box Truck Accident On Atlantic City Expressway Near Winslow Township

Credit: (CBS3)

The accident happened west of Exit 33 in Winslow around 2:20 p.m.

Authorities say the box truck lost control when went into the woods.

Authorities say a woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and the male driver of the box truck was flown to Cooper University Hospital.

One westbound lane is open on the expressway.

Crews are currently working the scene.

