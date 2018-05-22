Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Landmark research directed by Temple Health could lead to a new treatment for people with lung diseases.

This is a less invasive way to treat emphysema. The new research showed it provided some long-lasting benefits.

Sue Pallanta is finally able to enjoy playing with her dogs and is breathing easy for the first time in a long time.

“It’s incredible,” said Sue Pallanta.

Sue, a Levittown resident, has severe emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung aliments that seriously compromised her quality of life.

“You can’t breathe at all when you’re walking, you just can’t get your breath, you feel like you’re suffocating,” Sue told CBS3 Eyewitness News.

Not anymore, thanks to the Zephyr Endo-bronchial Valve that’s placed in the lung with a flexible catheter.

It allows air that is trapped in damaged areas to escape along with fluid and prevents air flow into diseased pockets.

“That resulted in improvement of lung function, quality of life, and the ability to walk,” said Gerard Criner, a doctor for Temple Health.

Dr. Gerard Criner with Temple Health is the principal investigator of the LIBERATE trial which he hopes will lead to FDA approval for the valve.

“I think it could be an important adjunct to what we have now to treat patients with COPD, who have emphysema,” said Dr. Criner.

The current treatment is lung reduction surgery that shrinks diseased tissue allowing healthier regions to expand and function better.

The valve accomplishes the same thing and it’s not as invasive.

“It’s amazing the valves placed in a lung can do that,” said Sue.

For Sue who used to be constantly tethered to oxygen tanks, it’s only occasionally now that she has the lung valves.

“I’ve got my life back, it gave me my life back. It literally gave me my life back,” said Sue.

Sue was among 190 patients in the clinical trial.

The maker of the valve is hoping for FDA approval later this year.