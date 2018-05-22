Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS) — Flooding in San Antonio, Texas led to a harrowing rescue of a puppy struggling in the rushing water.

Journalists were on the scene, covering the flooding when they spotted the puppy having difficulty in the flood.

San Antonio Express-News reporter Alexandro Luna decided to rescue the dog.

With help from fellow reporters, they tied a rope around him and lowered him down into the water so he could rescue the puppy.

The dog was brought back safely to dry ground.

