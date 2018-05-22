Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A popular water park will be back open on the Wildwood boardwalk for Memorial Day weekend as Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks is celebrating its 50th summer.

All three of Morey’s amusement piers – Mariner’s, Surfside, and Adventure – will be open Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Visitors can expect to see a few changes and improvements around the piers this summer. These improvements include the revamping of The Pirates of the Wildwoods ride as well as the Wild Whizzer, the newest attraction at Mariner’s Pier. In addition, the Raging Waters Water Park will open Saturday, May 26. Guests will also have access to Wi-Fi on the piers.

The first summer show kicks off on the new Coca-Cola branded stage at Mariner’s Pier on Father’s Day, June 17. The stage will hold various summer performances including the Shore Stop Dance Convention pop-up performances, live entertainment, DJs, and more.

Morey’s Piers has over 100 rides and attractions spanning over 18 acres along six beach blocks and includes three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks. The piers include attractions for every member of the family to enjoy.

For more information about Morey’s Pier, visit www.moreyspiers.com .