PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Haven’t seen the sun all day? That’s because the sun has been placed under arrest.

And you can thank the Philadelphia Police Department for keeping Philly this Tuesday safe and sun-less.

After His Son Died In Crash, Dad Takes Girlfriend To Prom

The Philly Police Department said they arrested the sun after it spent all day Monday terrorizing residents with its comforting and happiness-inducing warmth.

“Don’t worry, everyone. We have arrested the orange suspect pictured below,” the department tweeted. “It’s warm, comforting, happiness-inducing reign of terror is over after a long, delightful 16 hours. You’re welcome, Philadelphia.”

Instagram Will Soon Let You Mute Annoying Accounts

Don't worry, everyone. We have arrested the orange suspect pictured below. It's warm, comforting, happiness-inducing reign of terror is over after a long, delightful 16 hours. You're welcome, Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/5LV6jlClhm — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 22, 2018

No word on what charges the sun is facing, but sources tell us it may be released tomorrow.