PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is home to many historic landmarks… from the Liberty Bell to Independence Hall and the Constitution Center. How many have you actually visited?

“All three,” said Caleb Komorowski, who works in Philadelphia.

Then, you may be surprised by a new study, which found one in four people have yet to see iconic landmarks in their own city.

“I believe it,” said Lisa Belton of South Jersey. “I grew up in Jersey City and the Statue of Liberty is right there and I’ve never been in it!”

Over half of respondents blame a lack of money. Three in ten people point to time.

The same survey shows 23 percent have yet to check off an iconic national landmark! From Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon… to the National Mall in D.C.

“Yes, we were just there for Thanksgiving,” said Jody and Scott Brown, in town from Oregon.

More than half wish they traveled more, but nearly the same number admit to being creatures of habit. So, whether you’re headed cross country or just across town, maybe it’s time to see the world!

“Yes we should,” said Belton.

“Absolutely,” added Brown. “We’d have a lot more fun if we did!”