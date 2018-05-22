Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after an attack involving a hammer is caught on video.

This surveillance video posted to YouTube shows a man in a red truck following a silver car into the parking lot of an office building in Port Richmond. The man in the truck gets out and smashes the windows of the car with what appears to be a hammer.

“It’s insane. It’s really insane. No one is safe,” said Eddie Thaxton, who works across the street and was on scene minutes after the confrontation. Broken glass covered part of the parking lot Tuesday night.

“You have to stay alert all the time. That’s all. Stay alert. Watch your surroundings,” said Thaxton.

Others on scene say what happened in this parking lot was out of control and should have never happened.

“Society today is spiraling out of control and these are some of the results,” said George Gaynor.

Police tell CBS3 that they are aware of the video and are working to find out more information surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.