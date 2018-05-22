Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices continue to climb as we inch closer to the Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA expects nearly 37 million drivers to hit the road this holiday weekend. That’s the most in more than 12 years.

The cost of filling up going into the holiday is the highest it’s been in four years.

Last Memorial Day Weekend, drivers paid a national average of $2.37 per gallon.

Right now, the national average is $2.93.