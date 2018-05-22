Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Upper Darby Township financial clerk is facing multiple charges for allegedly embezzling over $200,000 in township funds.

Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced the arrest Tuesday of Jessica Smith McCusker. She is accused of embezzling $216,000 worth of Upper Darby Township funds and is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into the missing money surfaced in November 2017.

At the time, detectives were sorting out an alleged theft scheme and it was not clear how long the embezzling was going on.

The first sign something was wrong arose in May 2017 when money was reported missing from the township Tax Collector’s Office.

The township police department referred the theft case to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

After CBS3 requested comment from the township, the mayor’s office issued this statement, saying, “When these allegations were first brought to our attention, we notified the District Attorney’s Office and asked them to investigate the matter. The township has been fully cooperating with the District Attorney’s investigation.”