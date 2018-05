Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will no longer employ Mychal Kendricks.

The Eagles released the seven-year linebacker on Tuesday.

The Eagles selected Kendricks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In his NFL career, Kendricks racked up 459 tackles, 14 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, six recovered fumbles and one Super Bowl ring.