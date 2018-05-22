By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz spoke to the media on Tuesday, prior to participating with the Eagles in their OTAs.

Wentz was in shorts and a helmet, which was very encouraging, since he was lost for the final three games of the 2017 season when he tore the ACL in his left knee in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 43-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10, 2017.

Wentz admitted he tries not to look too far ahead at the calendar. Wentz was wearing a brace on his left knee.

“So far it seems fine,” Wentz said about the brace. “I’m still limited to some respects what I can do [physically], so the brace is something that I never want to use as a crutch. I use it to feel a little more protected, and it’s something now that I’m getting used to.

“We’ll see [as to whether he’ll wear the brace this season]. It’s a fluid situation.”

Wentz said he’s focusing on the day-to-day mentality of recovering.

“The mental aspect is just as important as the physical,” Wentz about rehabbing. “I’m just learning how to trust it, trust your knee, and trust your movement. It’s one of those things that comes over time. Every day it just gets a little better with the trust and little more faith in it.

“At the same time, you have to be a little smart and listen to what the doctors are saying. I fell I’ve made good strides both mentally and physically. I like where I am.”

The Eagles open the NFL season Thursday, September 6 at Lincoln Financial Field. If Wentz could make it back, it will be the first time he takes a live snap in nine months.

You get the impression that he can’t wait for September to arrive.