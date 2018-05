Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was injured after a tree fell onto a car in Chester County on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the tree fell on the car with the woman inside on Bradford and Glenside Avenues in West Bradford Township shortly before 4:30 p.m.

She was transported to Chester County Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating the incident.

