PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s nothing like a crisp, cold bottle of water to quench your thirst. But, what if you were actually drinking recycled wastewater?

“Oh, I would never,” said Kenishia Moore of Philadelphia.

So, would you be surprised to hear that in a blind taste test, the two types of H2O performed exactly the same?

In the same cup without any labels, researchers at the University of California Riverside found recycled wastewater was just as pleasing to the pallet, scoring the same as bottled water and beating out the more mineral-rich groundwater.

Researchers say women preferred bottled water 2:1 compared to men, pointing to higher disgust reactions.

Overall, the data suggests we all need to lower our disgust levels around where our water comes from.

“Water is water,” said Dr. Charles Haas, an environmental engineering professor at Drexel University.

He says recycled wastewater is perfectly safe when treated and managed properly and adds it’s time to embrace it, since water will increasingly become a scarce resource.

“Just like we recycle paper and plastic and metal, we need to recycle water. And be ok with it,” said Haas.

