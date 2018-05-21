Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager is in critical condition after a bizarre situation along the Vine Street Expressway.

Police responded to 8th and Vine Streets around midnight Monday where they found the 18-year-old lying in the street.

The victim’s family told police they were having car problems, so they stopped the vehicle and the teen and two others got out.

During that time, the teen somehow fell 30 feet from the expressway overpass.

Police are investigating whether it was an accident or if he was pushed.