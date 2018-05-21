Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A medical advancement inspired by a “Star Wars” Jedi character is improving the lives of amputees thanks to its innovative range of movements.

Royal Wedding Flowers Turned Into Bouquets For Hospice Patients

Junius Moore lost part of his arm in a car accident.

He was recently fitted with an arm prosthesis called “LUKE,” which allows him to move his arm in ways that other prosthetics haven’t allowed in the past.

Named after “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker, the LUKE Arm is the first fully integrated, battery-powered prosthesis with a functional shoulder that gives amputees the ability to reach over their hand.

Flags Flying At Half-Staff In New Jersey In Honor Of Student, Teacher Killed In Mount Olive Bus Crash

Created by medical device company, Mobius Bionic, the LUKE Arm features 10 powered joints with the ability to grip and pinch objects of various sizes.

Moore says the new arm has not only helped to improve his movements but has also improved his confidence and overall quality of life.