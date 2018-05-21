Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dream of having your voice featured in the new film about Freddie Mercury? Now is your chance thanks to a new mobile experience provided by Twentieth Century Fox.
In honor of the new Freddie Mercury biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 20th Century Fox has released an app that allows singers to record their voices and sing the lyrics to Queen’s most famous song as they appear on their screen.
If the team likes what they hear, then you could be selected to have your voice included in the film as part of the crowd singing during a live performance scene.
The Freddie Mercury biopic is set to be released later this year on Nov. 2.