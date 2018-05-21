Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dream of having your voice featured in the new film about Freddie Mercury? Now is your chance thanks to a new mobile experience provided by Twentieth Century Fox.

In honor of the new Freddie Mercury biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” 20th Century Fox has released an app that allows singers to record their voices and sing the lyrics to Queen’s most famous song as they appear on their screen.

The only thing more extraordinary than their music is their story. Watch the new #BohemianRhapsody teaser trailer now, in theaters November 2, 2018. Visit https://t.co/NCpH4mdILt for a chance to have your voice added to a scene in the movie. pic.twitter.com/zaGSiyw6Nx — Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) May 15, 2018

If the team likes what they hear, then you could be selected to have your voice included in the film as part of the crowd singing during a live performance scene.

The Freddie Mercury biopic is set to be released later this year on Nov. 2.