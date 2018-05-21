Filed Under:Local TV, royal wedding, Talkers

LONDON (CBS/CNN) – Millions of Americans woke up early on Saturday to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do.”

And now the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just released three official photos from their big day.

Take a look at this group shot of the royal family. The newly-married couple are joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The group are surrounded by the page boys and bridesmaids.

It was taken at Windsor Castle after the newlyweds returned from their carriage procession.

This next photo shows the couple with the youngest members of their wedding party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And this black and white photo shows a smiling Prince Harry with an arm wrapped around his new bride.

The photographs were taken by renowned fashion and portrait photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)  

