PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person drove into a clothing store in a two-vehicle accident which left a man critically injured in the Juniata section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Police say a female driver struck another vehicle while leaving the parking lot of a shopping center on the 700 block of East Hunting Park Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the woman stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and drove through the Rainbow clothing store.

The female driver was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. The driver of the other car involved in the accident was also transported to Temple University Hospital but in critical condition.

