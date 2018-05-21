MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police have arrested a man after school officials allegedly found marijuana in his daughter’s book bag.

It happened on Monday at the Middle Township Elementary School.

Police say 30-year-old Bobby Wilson, of Burleigh, called the school asking if he could retrieve a wallet in his daughter’s book bag. School officials couldn’t find a wallet, but they did find a McDonald’s bag containing less than 50 grams of suspected marijuana, police said.

Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than 50 grams, endangering the welfare of a child. He was also wanted on an outstanding traffic warrant stemming from another town.

Wilson remains held pending a bail hearing.