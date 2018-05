Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man’s body was found floating in the Schuylkill River on Monday morning.

Philadelphia police say the body was found in the river near the 900 block of Kelly Drive, around 8:30 a.m.

The body was retrieved by Boat 5 and the man was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m.

No further information on the man’s identity has been released.