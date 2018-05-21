Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton Police are in search of a man suspected of groping a woman in the rear parking lot of Santander Bank on Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at the Santander Bank on Nassau Street.

The woman told police a man grabbed her butt with both hands very aggressively and her pants came down partially.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 20-30 years of age, five-foot-three-inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a plain gray hooded sweatshirt, faded black jeans and black sneakers with white socks.

Police say the reported groping incident may be connected to other related incidents that have occurred in that area.

Anyone with information about groping at Santander Bank is asked to contact Det. Holly Arana of the Princeton Police Department at 609-931-2100 (ext. 1834).