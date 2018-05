SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A photo op turned into a rescue mission after a woman fell from the top of a Pennsylvania waterfall on Sunday.

Dozens of people worked to reach the woman at McConnells Mill State Park in Slippery Rock Township.

Park rangers say the woman was at the top of Kildoo Falls taking photos, when she slipped and fell about 60 feet just after 7:00 pm.

Emergency responders airlifted the woman to a nearby hospital with very serious injuries.