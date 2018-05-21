Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Several people were injured in a brawl that broke out at a wedding reception in Pennsylvania over the weekend. One man facing charges over the incident.

Authorities say the fight began shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at a fire department banquet hall in Hellertown when a woman was dragged into the parking lot during an apparent domestic dispute.

Numerous guests then ran out to help the woman and several fights broke out in the street.

Authorities say dozens of people were involved overall, including four people who suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. Several other people had minor injuries.

Scott Brockel was charged with aggravated assault and other counts. Authorities say the 25-year-old Brockel allegedly assaulted several guests who were trying to help the woman who was dragged.

