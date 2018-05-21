Flags Flying At Half-Staff In New Jersey In Honor Of Student, Teacher Killed In Mount Olive Bus Crash

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Flags are flying at half-staff in New Jersey on Monday in honor of a student and teacher who died last week in a violent school bus crash.

The bus was on the way to a field trip when it collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive last Thursday.

Student, Teacher Killed In School Bus Crash In Mount Olive, New Jersey

The crash left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of the interstate 80, its undercarriage and front end sheared off and its steering wheel exposed. Some of the victims crawled out of the emergency exit in the back and an escape hatch on the roof. More than 40 people were taken to hospitals.

Officials say the bus driver made an illegal u-turn.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash.

Washington Township Police Officer Performs C-Section To Deliver Fawn

A funeral took place Monday morning for 10-year-old Miranda Vargas.

Funeral Mass for her teacher Jennifer Williamson-Kennedy is scheduled for Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)