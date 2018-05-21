Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The May/June edition of CBS Watch! magazine hits stands Monday and one of the hosts of the CBS show “The Talk” is featured on the cover. It’s all about Eve!

On “The Talk,” the co-hosts raved about the candid interview the Philadelphia native gave to the magazine.

The photo shoot took place in California’s Joshua Tree National Park. During the shoot, Eve told CBS Watch! that she loves the way fashion can change a person, but she says she’ll always be a Philly girl at heart.

“I haven’t been back home since August, but Philly rep definitely holds me down. I’ve done some interviews with some Philly publications and everybody’s been, yeah, they’re proud of me, too, I’m a Philly girl,” said Eve. “Even though I’m a pretend follower of football, obviously I’m an Eagles fan because I was born in Philadelphia, so I’m so happy for my city and proud.”

Eve says being a host on “The Talk” has really helped her to “open up.”

You can watch her and all of the co-hosts on “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS3.