PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Birds are the class of the NFC East when it comes to the quarterback position, according to an NFL analyst.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who served as a league front office executive for years, lists both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles of the Eagles as two of the top-3 quarterbacks in the NFC East.

Wentz ranks first overall, while reigning Super Bowl MVP Foles ranks third.

The Eagles are looking to repeat as champions this coming season and according to Riddick’s QB rankings, they are spoiled with depth at the most important position in the sport.

