BLAIRTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, a hero school bus driver safely evacuated ten elementary students before a bus became engulfed in flames.

It happened this morning in Blairstown Township in Warren County.

Police say the driver saw smoke coming from the engine and quickly pulled off the road.

All the students are reported safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.