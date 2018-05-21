PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the guest speaker at North Penn Valley Boys and Girls Club’s annual “Celebration of Children and Youth Dinner.”

“It’s humbling, it’s very humbling and it’s just another impact that I can have on kids and to be a role model like that. I believe it’s a high calling and I don’t take it lightly,” said Wentz.

.@eagles QB @cj_wentz: “This is my first Boys and Girls club fundraising event. It’s humbling. I can’t wait to meet the kids.”@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xdDExiiHE2 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) May 21, 2018

The event celebrates the supporters and members of the North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club in Lansdale, the Indian Valley Boys & Girls Club in Souderton and the Wissahickon Valley Boys & Girls Club in Ambler.

It’s their biggest fundraiser and what better way than to bring a big star.

All ages, even the littlest fans waited their turn to talk with Eagles franchise QB.

“I’m never gonna wash this hand again,” one boy said

“We’re probably gonna win next Super Bowl because Carson Wentz is back,” said another fan.

“Anytime you can come out and a community event like this, and a group like the boys and girls club that does such amazing things in the community, it’s just cool to be here and be a part of it,” said Wentz.